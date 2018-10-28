Man to appear in court tomorrow following robbery at Lancaster petrol station

A man has been charged after a robbery at a petrol station in Lancaster.

Following police inquiries and a CCTV appeal for information, a man was arrested in connection with the robbery and has since been charged.

Stuart Davies, 39, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, has been charged with robbery and has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Lancashire Police said that between 11pm and 11.05pm on October 25, a 40-year-old woman was at the Shell garage in Caton Road when she was approached by a man on the forecourt.

She was threatened with a knife and her handbag was taken. The woman was not injured in the incident.