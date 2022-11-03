Man suffers ‘serious eye injury’ after being kicked in head by group of youths in vicious Morecambe attack
A man was kicked in the head by a group of youths in Morecambe.
The victim was approached by four youths in Queen Street.
He was first punched in the face by one of the group before another rammed a bike against him.
As he lay on the floor, he was kicked in the head by the group, causing serious injuries.
Officers on Thursday (November 3) released an image of a boy they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack – which occurred on March 23.