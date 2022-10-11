Man suffers fractured hand and eye socket in another assault in Lancaster
A man suffered a fractured hand and eye socket after being attacked in Lancaster by a group of men.
By Michelle Blade
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking alone along Caton Road on the night of October 8 when it’s believed he was approached by a group of men before being assaulted.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen what happened.
If you can help, call 101, quoting log 1636 of October 8.