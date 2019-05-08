Man suffers broken cheekbone in Morecambe backstreet attack

A man has suffered a broken cheekbone after being attacked in a back street behind a pub in Morecambe.



A 28-year-old man was attacked in a back street behind The Palatine pub in Queen Street, off Marine Drive Central, just before midnight on Saturday, April 27.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at the rear of The Palatine pub in Morecambe just before midnight on Saturday, April 27.

The assault took place at the rear of the pub, in Back Crescent Street, where a number of people are believed to have witnessed the assault.

The victim suffered a broken cheekbone and a number of cuts and bruises in the alleged attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "The victim sustained a broken cheekbone after he was assaulted just before midnight and it is believed there were several people who may have witnessed or have information about the incident."

Anybody with information should contact DC Sarah Chadwick on 01524 596454 or call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20190428-0032.