Man stopped by police in Lancaster was driving without licence or insurance
A motorist stopped in Lancaster was found to be driving without a licence in a car insured for a female driver only.
29th Nov 2022, 9:32am
Lancashire Road Police posted on their social media that they had stopped the Ford vehicle in Caton Road on Sunday afternoon.
A quick check showed it was insured to a female only.
Checks on the male driver then showed he had a revoked driving licence and no insurance.
The driver was reported for further action to be decided.