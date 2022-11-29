News you can trust since 1837
Man stopped by police in Lancaster was driving without licence or insurance

A motorist stopped in Lancaster was found to be driving without a licence in a car insured for a female driver only.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:32am

Lancashire Road Police posted on their social media that they had stopped the Ford vehicle in Caton Road on Sunday afternoon.

A quick check showed it was insured to a female only.

Checks on the male driver then showed he had a revoked driving licence and no insurance.

The car was stopped in Caton Road on Sunday.

The driver was reported for further action to be decided.