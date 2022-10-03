News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man set to be sentenced after Heysham house explosion which killed toddler

A man is due to be sentenced following a gas explosion at a house in Heysham in which toddler George Hinds died.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:45 am

In December 2021 Darren Greenham, 45, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.

In August 2022 Darren Greenham appeared before Judge Robert Altham, The Honorary Recorder of Preston, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, theft and criminal damage offences.

As things stand, the case will be opened on October 4 and Darren Greenham will be sentenced on October 5.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The sentencing is in relation to Operation Kelton, the fatal gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16, 2021, which killed toddler George Arthur Hinds.