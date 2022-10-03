In December 2021 Darren Greenham, 45, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.

In August 2022 Darren Greenham appeared before Judge Robert Altham, The Honorary Recorder of Preston, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, theft and criminal damage offences.

As things stand, the case will be opened on October 4 and Darren Greenham will be sentenced on October 5.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.

