Man 'serious' in hospital after being stabbed by suspected thief in Preston

The junction of Blackpool Road and St Gregory Road, Preston

Detectives today appealed for information and footage after the incident.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 12.40am today (July 15) after a man in his 30's had been found with stab wounds to his head and stomach in Blackpool Road.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The victim had earlier interrupted two male suspects breaking into a vehicle on St Gregory Road. He followed them onto Blackpool Road and it was at that point one of the suspects produced and used a knife.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

One of the suspects is described as being tall and the other was short. They were both wearing balaclavas.

Det Sgt Ellie Gomerson, of Preston CID, said: “This is an appalling crime which has left a man with some very serious injuries. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“I appreciate this incident will cause a great deal of concern in the community. We will have officers in the area today conducting enquiries and reassurance patrols.

"If you have any concerns, feel free to approach an officer and say hello.

“I would appeal to anybody with information, CCTV, mobile phone, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0037 of July 15, 2021.

Alternatively report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

***Thankyou for reading.

To keep up to date with all the local news, please consider a subscription.