Man robbed in Morecambe and hit with beer bottle

Police are investigating a robbery in Morecambe in which a man was hit with a beer bottle.

The robbery was at the junction of West End Road and Battismore Road in Morecambe at 1.50am on January 14.

The robber approached a man walking home and asked him for some money.

He then struck the man in the face with a beer bottle causing swelling and a black eye.

The robber then grabbed the victim’s headphones and iPOD and left.

He also stole a small amount of cash. Did you see this incident ?? If so please give police a ring on 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk .