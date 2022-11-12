Man reports unnerving encounter to police after arranging to meet with another man about a house sale
A man was left shaken after he was threatened by a group of people who he met to discuss a house sale.
Police were called around 7.40pm on Wednesday (November 9) to reports of a disturbance at Church Bank Gardens in Burton-in Kendal, near Carnforth.
The exact details of the incident are unclear but detectives say the victim had arranged to meet with another man about a possible house sale.
Whilst at the address, the second man allowed three other men into the home, with the group threatening the victim, before leaving the scene.
The man was unharmed but has been left shaken by the encounter.
Lancashire Police have launched a search for the group and say police patrols will be stepped up in the area over the coming days.
Detectives are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard footage from the area around the time of the offence, to come forward.
Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and are actively searching for those involved.
“I understand there will be some concern in the community, but we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.
“In the coming days you should expect to see an increased police presence with extra patrols in the area.
“We want to reassure the public and hope they can help us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1227 of November 9.