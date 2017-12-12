Man remanded in custody charged with sex offences

A man charged with nine sex offences involving children has appeared in court.

Lee Fearnley, 47, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, is charged with six offences of engaging in sexual communication with a child, one of attempting to incite a girl under 13 into sexual activity, one of attempting to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13 to 15 and one of attempting to engage in a sexual act in the presence of a child under 13.

At Preston Magistrates Court last Thursday, Lee Fearnley did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on January 9, 2018.