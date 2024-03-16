Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for 26 years for raping a woman, kidnapping a child and reversing a car over the child's mother.

Stephen Smith, 39, formerly from Blackpool, was handed a 26-year sentence at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

In February 2023, Smith barged his way into a woman’s hotel room in Morecambe and then raped and assaulted her. He then strangled his victim with such force that at one stage she thought she was going to pass out.

In June 2023, police were called to reports a young child had been kidnapped in Lancaster. The child’s mother clung onto Smith’s Toyota Yaris, begging him to stop while she was dragged down the road.

She was unable to cling on and fell into the road as the Yaris being driven down Mainway in Lancaster. Smith then stopped the car and reversed over the woman as she lay in the road. She suffered five fractured vertebrae and other injuries.

As Smith drove back towards his home in Blackpool he told the child “that’s the last time you’ll see your mum.”

Lancashire Police stopped Smith’s car before he got back to Blackpool and rescued the child. He was arrested, charged with kidnap and several violence and motoring offences, and remanded into custody.

Despite knowing what he had done, Smith forced his victims – including the young child – to give evidence by electing to go to trial.

Smith, formerly from Blackpool but now of no fixed address, was unanimously found guilty of all offences.

On Friday, he was today given a sentence comprising of 21 years immediate custody and a further 5 years on extended licence.

"A serious and very real danger to women and children"

DC Sam Ripley, from Lancaster CID, said: “Smith represents a serious and very real danger to women and children. That is very evident from his actions in these cases.

“The victims in these cases, particularly the young child, displayed incredible bravery while giving evidence. They have clearly been through horrendous ordeals, which will live with them for some time.

“I hope the outcome of these cases and the sentence given to Smith will encourage other victims of violent offending to come forward. We will listen to you, we will believe you and we will support you.”