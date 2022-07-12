Police now want to highlight the dangers of ‘one punch’ assaults and the serious consequences they can have.

The 25-year-old victim, who is from Lancaster, was assaulted outside Fibber McGee’s pub in James Street, Lancaster, in September 2020.

Door staff at the pub thought a noise they heard was a window being broken when actually it was the victim’s head hitting the floor.

CCTV footage showed him being struck by a single punch.

The victim was knocked unconscious and later came round in hospital, with no recollection of the assault.

He suffered a fractured skull, broken left eye socket and a broken nose, and underwent surgery to have plates inserted to repair the skull fracture.

In addition, 53 staples were needed across the top of his head to bind the scalp together.

The victim will be permanently scarred across the top of his head, with his hair unable to grow in that area.

More than two-and-a-half years on from the attack, he is suffering the anxiety and depression.

Last month, Dale Coulthard, 25, from Barrow-in-Furness, was convicted at Preston Crown Court of causing grievous bodily harm.

And last week Coulthard was sentenced to three years in jail.

DC Peter Bennett of Lancaster police said: “One punch can cause so much harm and distress.