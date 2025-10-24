Man jailed after father-of-three killed in fatal Morecambe taxi collision

Pictured with his late sister in this video is Wayne Putley, a man described by his family as a loveable rogue with a kind heart.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning dry stone waller with a passion for the outdoors he also had a love for animals, especially dogs.

Mr Putley, a 50-year-old father-of-three, was a passenger in a taxi which was hit by a stolen Fiat Punto driven by Jez Shepherd on Westgate in Morecambe in August this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Putley suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of emergency services, was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.

Jez Shepherd.

Shepherd, 23, had stolen the Punto earlier that day and driven around Morecambe at speed. He also made off without paying for fuel from a garage, was more than twice the drink drive limit and was high on drugs.

Just before the collision he had been driving at almost 90mph in a 30mph zone.

Shepherd, of Green Street, Morecambe, earlier admitted causing death by dangerous driving, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, making off without payment, and causing death by driving where the driver was unlicensed and uninsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday October 24 where he was given a 15-year sentence – 12 years of which was custodial, where he will have to serve a minimum of eight (two thirds) until he is eligible to apply for parole. He will be subject to an extended license period of three years.

Wayne Putley with his sister Jeanette.

Shepherd has also been disqualified from driving for 16 years and will have to take an extended driving test before he can hold a license again.

In a statement Mr Putley’s family said Wayne was known for his kind heart and would never turn anybody away who was in need of help, he worked locally at the homeless shelter and helped out at the church.

When he wasn’t at work, he was out enjoying himself DJing online on the weekends, paddleboarding, being outdoors and most of all off-road motorbiking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family said Wayne’s death had shattered the family and left a massive hole that could not be filled.

Wayne’s sister Jeanette, to whom he was very close, also sadly died earlier this year.

They said the tragedy was completely avoidable. The reckless action that Mr Shepherd took, with absolute disregard for anything or anyone on that day is unbelievable. They described the car as a deadly weapon in Mr Shepherd’s hands.

Senior Investigating Officer Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Specialist Operations team, said: ”First and foremost my thoughts today are with Mr Putley’s family who have lost a clearly very well-loved man in tragic circumstances. I want to thank them for conducting themselves with dignity throughout these proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jez Shepherd was clearly intoxicated and drove a stolen car at incredibly dangerous speeds before colliding with the taxi in which Mr Putley was a passenger with tragic and catastrophic consequences.

“No sentence can ever bring a loved one back or make up for the loss of a life, but I hope that this significant jail term gives Mr Putley’s loved ones some sense that justice has been served and gives Mr Shepherd time to reflect on his devastating actions on that fateful day.”