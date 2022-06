British Transport Police said on Twitter: “A man had fallen on the platform at Lancaster station and injured his leg.

"As he was being taken to the ambulance we helpfully said we would carry his bag.

"He got suspiciously upset at this idea so we carried out a search and found he was in possession of controlled drugs.”

Lancaster Railway Station.