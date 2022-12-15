Man in Lancaster prison due to appear at court charged with child sex crimes
A man is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Lancaster Farms.
By Michelle Blade
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 11:35am
Peter Lee Brayford, 48, of Lancaster Farms H M Prison, Stone Row Head, Lancaster, is charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images of sex with dead or alive animals, and making an indecent photograph of a child x 3.
The charges were from a period between 2017 and 2019.
He is due to make a plea at Preston Magistrates' Court today, December 15.