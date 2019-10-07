Man in his 20s suffers fractured cheekbone in Lancaster cycle-path robbery

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after he was robbed on a cycle-path in Lancaster.

Police area appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Torrisholme on Saturday, September 21.

The robbery happened at around 5am, when the victim, in his 20s, was cycling along the cycle path near Carlisle Bridge.

Detectives said he was confronted by two men, who threw him from his bike and kicked and punched him while he was on the ground.

The young man suffered a fractured cheekbone and fractured ribs in the unprovoked attack.

Police said the two men stole his money and tobacco before fleeing in the direction of the Scale Hall Farm estate.

The men are described as wearing hooded clothing.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling off bike during vintage motorcycle ride on A6

DC Ian Wright of Lancaster Police, said: "This was a violent attack which has left a man with some serious injuries.

"We need to find the people responsible and ask that anyone who may have seen this or anything suspicious in the area, gets in touch as soon as possible."

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting log number 282 of September 21.