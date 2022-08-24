News you can trust since 1837
Man in car stopped by police as it left motorway at Lancaster gave false details

A car stopped by police as it left the motorway at Lancaster was believed to have a wanted man on board.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:34 am

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “This Vauxhall Astra was stopped as it exited the M6 n/b at j34 as it was believed to have a wanted male on board.

"Vehicle stopped and although he provided false details the fingerprint device revealed his true identity.”

The man was subsequently arrested.

