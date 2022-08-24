Man in car stopped by police as it left motorway at Lancaster gave false details
A car stopped by police as it left the motorway at Lancaster was believed to have a wanted man on board.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:34 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “This Vauxhall Astra was stopped as it exited the M6 n/b at j34 as it was believed to have a wanted male on board.
"Vehicle stopped and although he provided false details the fingerprint device revealed his true identity.”
The man was subsequently arrested.
Most Popular
-
1
Lancaster man sentenced for assaults on women
-
2
Lancaster fast food restaurant & pub get new hygiene scores
-
3
New shop is the only one of its kind in Lancaster
-
4
Man charged with murder after Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton stabbed to death in Greater Manchester
-
5
You could buy Lowry paintings owned by Lancaster woman who shared ice cream with artist in Morecambe
In an emergency always dial 999 or for reporting crime call 101.