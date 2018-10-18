Man hit in face with brick by attacker in Morecambe

Police want to identify a man and woman following a serious assault in Morecambe.

Around 2.30am on Monday October 15 a 31-year-old man was walking on Queens Street when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man and woman.

The woman then handed a brick to the man who ran towards the victim, throwing the brick in his face.

The pair then made off from the scene.

The 31-year-old man suffered a broken eye socket and broken cheek bone. He was later taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries, police want to identify these two people in connection with the offence.

Det Con Lucy Illingworth, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking and brutal assault where the victim has had a brick thrown in his face at close range.

“We want to identify these individuals and believe someone will know who they are.

“If you can help, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3538@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 1380 of October 16.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

