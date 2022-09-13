Man from village near Lancaster due in court charged with 13 child sex crimes
A man from Scorton near Lancaster is due to appear in court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:26 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:27 am
Thomas Brown, 28, of Long Lane, Scorton is charged with 13 offences including engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child x 2, sexual assault of a child x 5, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, attempted rape of a girl, rape of a girl x 4.
Thomas Brown is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, (September 14).