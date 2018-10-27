Man found with stab wound to his chest in Carnforth

Police have launched an investigation following a serious assault in Carnforth yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of an assault outside the Hunts Spar Food Market, Highfield Road, just before 4pm.

Officers and paramedics attended and a man was found with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

DI Steve Harry, of Lancaster Police, said: “We have a number of detectives investigating this incident which is being treated as an isolated attack.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 01253 596457, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 882 of 26th October.