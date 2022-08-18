Man followed and robbed after drawing money from Lancaster cash machine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are asking for the public's help following the robbery at 12.30am on August 9.

After withdrawing money from a cash machine at the Esso garage on Owen Road, Lancaster, the victim was followed down Pinfold Lane where he was followed by a white man dressed all in black, and robbed from behind.

The victim was not injured, however his wallet was stolen along with cash and debit cards.

Police have issued CCTV images of people they would like to talk to in connection with a robbery in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Police would like to speak to the individuals shown in the pictures as they may be able to provide more information about the offence.

Police said: “We appreciate the images are not very clear but we are hoping that the combination of the dog and individuals may be recognised for us to progress the case.”

Anyone with any further information, please email PC 8541 Peterside at: [email protected]

Alternatively, call 101 quoting log 0030 of August 9, 2022.

Police want to speak these people captured on CCTV in connection with a robbery in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.