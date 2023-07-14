Shaun Smith, 27, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 12) charged with criminal damage to a police car, damaging a police cell and making racially aggravated threats – in addition to making threats to kill a police officer.

Smith of Regent Avenue, Morecambe denied all charges and elected to stand trial at Crown Court.

He was bailed by District Judge Keith Allen and was banned from entering Lancashire until he appears at the higher court in Preston on August 9.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court