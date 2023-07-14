News you can trust since 1837
Man charged with threatening to kill police officer gets banned from Lancashire

A man has been banned from Lancashire after allegedly threatening to kill a police officer.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

Shaun Smith, 27, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 12) charged with criminal damage to a police car, damaging a police cell and making racially aggravated threats – in addition to making threats to kill a police officer.

Smith of Regent Avenue, Morecambe denied all charges and elected to stand trial at Crown Court.

He was bailed by District Judge Keith Allen and was banned from entering Lancashire until he appears at the higher court in Preston on August 9.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
He must live in Skipton, North Yorkshire until that date and must not return to Lancashire as terms of his bail.