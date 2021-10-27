Man charged with sexual assault and burglary in Lancaster

Mahmun Ahmed, 33, has been charged with sexual assault and burglary after an incident in the St George’s Quay area at around 3.10am on Thursday (October 21).

The Bangladeshi, of no fixed address, was arrested after Lancashire Police made a number of public appeals for information this week.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 27).

