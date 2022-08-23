Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rico Burton, 31, died in Manchester Royal Infirmary after being stabbed outside a bar in Goose Green, Altrincham, at around 3am on Sunday (August 21).

Liam O’Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court accused of the 31-year-old's murder.

O'Prey is also charged with section 18 assault of a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in the same incident.

Greater Manchester Police said Rico’s family were being supported by specialist officers.

"The family of the teenage victim have thanked all those who helped to provide first aid that night – including first responders – to allow him to continue his recovery in hospital, where he remains stable with some significant life-changing injuries,” a spokesman for the force added.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail pending further ongoing enquiries.

Rico Burton died in hospital after he was stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Mr Rico's death led his cousin Tyson Fury to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime, writing: “This needs to stop.”

He added: “[The] UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime.

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quickly.

“RIP Rico Burton. May the Lord God grant you a good place in heaven.”

Information can be submitted to police by calling 0161 856 7386, quoting incident number 475 of August 21.

Photos, videos and information can also be uploaded via the Major incident public portal.