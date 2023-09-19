News you can trust since 1837
Man charged after ear bite assault in Garstang pub

A man has been charged in connection with an assault in a pub in Garstang.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Police were called to the Kings Arms, High Street, Garstang, at around 12.30am on April 8, to a report of assault.

Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was found to have been assaulted and suffered a bite injury to his ear.

A man was arrested on April 10 following enquiries.

The man has been summoned to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on December 18.
Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Thomas Horn, 23, of Dockinsall Lane, Out Rawcliffe, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and two offences of common assault.

He has been summoned to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected].