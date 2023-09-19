Man charged after ear bite assault in Garstang pub
Police were called to the Kings Arms, High Street, Garstang, at around 12.30am on April 8, to a report of assault.
Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was found to have been assaulted and suffered a bite injury to his ear.
A man was arrested on April 10 following enquiries.
Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Thomas Horn, 23, of Dockinsall Lane, Out Rawcliffe, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and two offences of common assault.
He has been summoned to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on December 18.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected].