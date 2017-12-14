Man assaulted woman who was pregnant

A man who assaulted a woman while she was pregnant has been given 30 days in jail to run alongside his current prison term.

Kyle Mark Slack, formerly of Laund Fields, Stoney Lane, Lancaster, refused to travel to Preston Prison to take part in a live video link to Preston Magistrate’s’ Court, the bench was told.

The 27-year-old had originally denied the attack but later pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim at a previous hearing.

It came after the mum to be was assaulted in Lancaster on July 15 and 23 this year.Slack was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge by the bench.

The court ruled the assault was aggravated by his previous conviction and his victim’s vulnerable state at the time.