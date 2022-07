British Transport Police said on their Twitter feed: “A suspect for a public order offence at Lancaster was stopped by an officer at Preston as he alighted a train.

"He pushed the officer away. He was then arrested and taken to custody, where he assaulted a detention officer.”

The man was released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.