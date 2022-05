The suspect got off the train at Arnside and went to a pub where British Transport Police officers found him.

The man refused to give his name and address and was arrested.

He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

A man was arrested after 'squaring up' to an officer on a train to Lancaster.

British Transport Police posted on Twitter about this incident today, (Wednesday).