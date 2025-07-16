Man arrested after police carry out drugs raid on Lancaster house

Police executed a drugs warrant on the Marsh estate.

A man was arrested and a dog removed after Lancaster police carried out a drugs raid on a house on the Marsh estate.

The raid on Tuesday July 15 came in response to the community providing police with information regarding drug dealing on the estate.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to tackle drug dealing and target those who are involved.

"Please, continue to report anything related to drug to us as you are the eyes and ears of your community and we strive to make it a safer place for you to live.

"You can report it to us on 101 or via our online reporting tool at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers to report crimes 100 per cent anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime while remaining anonymous.