Man arrested after police carry out drugs raid on Lancaster house

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
Police executed a drugs warrant on the Marsh estate.placeholder image
Police executed a drugs warrant on the Marsh estate.
A man was arrested and a dog removed after Lancaster police carried out a drugs raid on a house on the Marsh estate.

The raid on Tuesday July 15 came in response to the community providing police with information regarding drug dealing on the estate.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to tackle drug dealing and target those who are involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please, continue to report anything related to drug to us as you are the eyes and ears of your community and we strive to make it a safer place for you to live.

"You can report it to us on 101 or via our online reporting tool at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers to report crimes 100 per cent anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime while remaining anonymous.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice