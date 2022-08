A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze in Greaves Drive before demanding money at around 9pm on Tuesday (August 2).

The suspect then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a black face covering, a black hoodie which had a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and down both arms.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms which also had a grey stripe down each leg.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, quoting log number 1380 of August 2.