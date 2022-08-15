Man, 68, accused of sexual assault of boy in Lancaster has bail extended for second time

A 68-year-old man from Kendal who was arrested on suspicion of the sexual assault of a nine-year-old boy in Lancaster has had his bail extended for a second time.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:34 am

The man was arrested on July 13 after a renewed description was issued by police and was bailed until July 25.

His bail was extended until August 10.

After answering bail on August 10, he was bailed until October 13.

The alleged offence happened on July 9 at 3pm in the toilets at Cappuvino bar/restaurant in Church Street, Lancaster.