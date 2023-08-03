Man, 65, and woman, 58, in custody after police appeal over incident in Morecambe
Police have arrested a man and a woman after a ‘verbal altercation’ on Morecambe Prom at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
The 58-year-old woman and 65-year-old man – both from Heysham – were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of Section 4a of the Public Order Act - causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
They remain in custody at this time.
Morecambe Police had asked the public for help in tracing the pair, and have now thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.