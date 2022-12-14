Man, 55, in court accused of being armed with large knife on Morecambe street
A Morecambe man is to appear in court today charged with possession of a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour x 2.
By Michelle Blade
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Garry Hughes, 55, of Yorkshire Street West, is alleged to have had a cleaver in Yorkshire Street, Morecambe on November 18 without good reason or lawful authority and is also alleged to have used threatening behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on November 17 and 18.
Garry Hughes is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today via a live link hearing.