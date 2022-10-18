News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man, 46, arrested for knifepoint robbery in Morecambe

Detectives investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Morecambe have today Tuesday (October 18) made an arrest in connection with their enquiries.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 4:20pm

Around 7.45pm on Sunday (October 16) a man, believed to be carrying a knife, entered Betfred on Glentworth Road.

He threatened a staff member and demanded money, leaving with a quantity of cash.

Following further investigation a 46-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Betfred on the Westgate Precinct. Picture by Google Street View.

Most Popular

Call 101 with any information, quoting log number 1237 of October 16.