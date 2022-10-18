Man, 46, arrested for knifepoint robbery in Morecambe
Detectives investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Morecambe have today Tuesday (October 18) made an arrest in connection with their enquiries.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 4:20pm
Around 7.45pm on Sunday (October 16) a man, believed to be carrying a knife, entered Betfred on Glentworth Road.
He threatened a staff member and demanded money, leaving with a quantity of cash.
Following further investigation a 46-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.
Call 101 with any information, quoting log number 1237 of October 16.