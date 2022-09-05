News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man, 45, convicted of sexually touching young victim at Lancaster train station

A 45-year-old man has been convicted of sexually touching a young victim at Lancaster train station.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:06 pm

British Transport Police Lancashire said on their Twitter page: “#CourtResult: A 45-year old man from #BarrowInFurness has been convicted of sexual touching on a juvenile victim at #Lancaster.

“He was given a community order with rehabilitation activity, a £200 fine, £180 costs & surcharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

“He was also placed on the sex offender register for five years.”

Lancaster Railway Station.