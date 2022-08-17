News you can trust since 1837
Man, 31, bailed again after fight outside Lancaster nightclub

A 31-year-old man who was arrested after a fight outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster has been bailed again by police.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:40 am
The man from Leigh has been bailed until October 3.

He was originally arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault after an incident on June 12.

A 22-year-old man from Morecambe later died.

Glow nightclub closed 10 days after the fight, which involved a group of people ejected from the venue.

A message appeared on the doors last week saying it is to reopen under new ownership.