Man, 31, bailed again after fight outside Lancaster nightclub
A 31-year-old man who was arrested after a fight outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster has been bailed again by police.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:40 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:41 am
The man from Leigh has been bailed until October 3.
He was originally arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault after an incident on June 12.
A 22-year-old man from Morecambe later died.
Glow nightclub closed 10 days after the fight, which involved a group of people ejected from the venue.
A message appeared on the doors last week saying it is to reopen under new ownership.