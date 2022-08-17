Man, 31, bailed again after assault outside Lancaster nightclub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man from Leigh has been bailed until October 3.

He was originally arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault after an incident on June 12.

A 22-year-old man from Morecambe later died.

Glow nightclub closed 10 days after the incident, which involved a group of people ejected from the venue.