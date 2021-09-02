Leyland man charged with child abduction after taking two-year-old daughter to Spain

Lee Rogers, 39, of Balcarres Place, Leyland was arrested at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday (August 31) after returning to the UK from Alicante, Spain.

He had been wanted after his daughter Gracie-May was reported missing from an address in Lancaster on Tuesday (August 24).

Police said Rogers and the child's mum Kelly Gibson, 35, had allegedly taken the child and flown together to Spain from Glasgow.

Lee Rogers, 39, from Leyland, was arrested at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday (August 31) and has now been charged with child abduction. Pic: Lancashire Police

Both parents were wanted on suspicion of child abduction, but Gracie-May was returned to the UK on Sunday (August 29) in the company of her mum.

Ms Gibson was detained by police after landing at Manchester Airport whilst her daughter was taken to "a place of safety".

Lancashire Police say Ms Gibson has not been arrested but will be interviewed at a later date.

The child's dad Lee Rogers has now been charged with abduction and was due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, September 2).