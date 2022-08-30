Learner caught driving alone on Morecambe Road on day he failed his test
A learner driver who had failed his practical driving test was caught driving on his own later that day on Morecambe Road.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:59 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This vehicle was stopped on Morecambe Road due to manner of driving.
“The driver had a provisional licence, no L plates fitted and not supervised by a qualified driver.
“The male had also failed his practical driving test earlier today but decided to drive regardless.”
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe prom to close for filming of ITV drama The Bay
-
2
Carnforth man in court charged with rape of child
-
3
Warning issued after search for walkers cut off by tide near Silverdale
-
4
Learner caught driving alone on Morecambe Road on day he failed his test
-
5
Woman rescued from car fire after crash near Bay Gateway in Morecambe
A learner driver can get six points on their licence for driving alone.