Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

ARMER, James (45), Audenshaw Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with public spaces order. Fined £100. Costs £182.

ARMSTRONG, Scott Anthony (30), Aldrens Lane, Lancaster. Failed to provide a specimin of breath. Costs £130, fined £450.

BELL, Daniel James, Warren Grove, Heysham. Fished for sea fish contrary to bye-law, failed to provide name and address. Costs £2,160, fined £660. Equipment and fish to be forfeited and destroyed.

BROWN, Nickola Jane (36), Grafton Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BULL, Jason Stewart (41), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

DAVIES, Kieron Luke (21), Byron Road, Heysham. Shoplifting. Fined £220. Compensation £29.95. Costs £180.

DAVIES, Leon Reece (20), c/o Byron Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge, costs £106.

DENISON, Martin Graham (45), Melling Court, Morecambe. Breached community order. Fined £50. Costs £50.

FOGARTY, Dean Martin (55), Fulton Road, Morecambe. Drink driving, no insurance. 17 month driving ban, fined £120, costs £117.

HAMER, Rebecca Charlotte (29), Garfield Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £80.

HELME, Jack Barry (25), Windsor Grove, Morecambe. Assault. 23 weeks prison suspended for 18 months. Compensation £100. Driving without insurance. Fined £660. Costs £366. Banned from driving for two years.

HUGHES, Kyle Levi (24), Cumberland View Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. 20 month driving ban, costs £117, fined £300.

LLOYD,David William (29), Greesingham Drive, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £120, costs £330. Six penalty points on licence.

LOWE, Paul (54), Seaborn Road, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £300, costs £100.

MARSHALL, Alan (27), Sandylands Promenade, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £660. Costs £216.

MCGONNELL, Lee Michael (31), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage, possession of amphetamine. 12 month conditional discharge, compensation £100, costs £21, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

MOREIRA, Bruno (35), Brock Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

QUIRK, Gareth Patrick (35), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of drink driving. Community order with tag for 3 months and rehabilitation requirement.

REAY, Margaret (70), Fairhope Avenue, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £60. Three points on licence.

SAWFORD, Stephanie (24), Broadway, Lancaster. Perverted the course of justice. Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, costs £170.

STAIG, Caroline (36), Fell View, Caton. Drink driving. 12 month driving ban, costs £117, fined £169.

STRAFFORD, Joseph, Liam (19), Warren Grove, Heysham. Used threatening words or behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge, costs £105.

TENNANT, Leigh James (38), Ridge Street, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour aggravated due to hostility to disabled victim. Fine £135, compensation £100, costs £32.

THOMSON, Matthew (25), Westland Road, lancaster. Assault. Harassment. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Restraining order for 18 months. Com-pensation £100. Costs £285.

TRICKETT, Simon (46), Westbourne Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage x 2. Committed a further offence whilst subject to a suspended sentence. Compensation £350, costs £25.

WESTWORTH, Joshua Carl (27), Lancaster Road, Carnforth. Assault. Fined £230. Compensation £750. Costs £115.

WESTWORTH, Samuel William (32), Houghton Court, Halton. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Six month driving ban, fined £660, costs £246.

WHITEHEAD, Emma Jade (23), Middle Street, Lancaster. Wilfully obstructed passage along a highway, wilfully obstructed a PC in the execution of her duty. Six month conditional discharge, costs £61.

WILSON, Jemma (25), c/o Edward Street homeless shelter, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £20, costs £21.