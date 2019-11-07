Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

BAILEY, Wayne (31), Ravens Close, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £170.

CARTWRIGHT, Mark Wayne (42), West End Road, Morecambe. Application to revoke community order due to medical condition – Granted. Resentenced for original offences of breaching restraining order x2. Community order with curfew.

CASSON, Sandra (40), Prince Avenue, Carnforth. Shoplifting x 2. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £55.

DONNELLY, Andrew (40), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Assault. Restraining order for 12 months. Fine £560. Compensation £50. Costs £356.

DUNKELD, Robert John (37), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months, costs £106.

FORSTER, Benjamin Peter John, (29), Cabus Terrace, Cabus. Assault by beating x 2. Conditional discharge for two years. Costs £105.

GLAISTER, Brendon (48), Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £105. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

GREEN, Thomas Craig (33), Croft Avenue, Slyne, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 120 hours unpaid work, 25 month driving ban, costs £175.

JOHNSTON, Steven Peter (56), Kenlis Road, Barnacre. Used threatening words/behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. One year restraining order. Costs £105.

KINRADE, Steven Roy, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £300. Costs £90.

LYNCH, Connor Paul John (23), Tarnbrook Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Fined £80, costs £117, compensation £100.

MCDONNELL, Camilla Sheila (35), Fleet Green, Lancaster. Assault, non-payment of fine. Community order with 8 week curfew, costs £90, further time to pay fine ordered.

MITKOV, Mitko Milchev (38), Trafalgar Road, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Fined £300. Costs £115. Banned from driving for 12 months.

PORTER, Jason Elliott (33), Lancaster Road, Torrisholme. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fine £20, costs £175.

PYLE, Adam James (36), Brennand Close, Lancaster. A passenger in a vehicel that was taken without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle. Conditional discharge for 12 months, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SIMPSON, Ben Lester (23), Hill Street, Carnforth. Used threatening words or behaviour. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hoursunpaid work, costs £175, extension of a suspended sentence - 90 days prison suspended for 18 months.

SMYTH, Julia (34), Castle Park, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

SUMMERSKILL, Sophie (19), Ruskin Road, Lancaster. Threatening words or behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

SWITHENBANK, Paul (53), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, costs £77.