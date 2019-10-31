Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between August 5 and 16:

BLAND, Timothy, Euston Road Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £660. Costs £186.

BROOKS, George (23), Sunningdale Avenue, Lancaster. No insurance. Absolute discharge.

BURNS, Ian (61), No Fixed Abode. Shoplifting, used threatening words/bahaviour. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £10.

DOHERTY, Andrew Charles (21), Trafalgar Road, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £170.

DOHERTY, William Daniel (32), Lowlands Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Driving whilst disqualified. Driving a vehicle without a test certificate. Driving without insurance. Drug driving. Fine £10, costs £170. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Disqualified from driving for three years.

GODDARD, Rebecca Louise (48), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £660. Costs £186.

HODGSON, Luke (25), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £300. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 46 months.

INGLE, Zoe (34), Reedmace Walk, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £297. Costs £115.

KAYE, Scott Anthony (32), Charles Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £106, costs £117.

KRZYSTEK, Marcin (21), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £265, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (50), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £50.

OLDFIELD, Paul (42), Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £300, costs £80.

RABY, Mathew Edward (28), Ingleton Drive, Lancaster.Criminal damage. Fine £120, compensation £500. Costs £115.

REYNOLDS, Stephen (47), Trumacar Terrace, Heysham. Drink driving, possession of Class A drug. Fine £269, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

RIMMER, Shelly, Euston Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £660. Costs £186.

SAWYER, Shannon Mary (25), Warren Grove, Heysham. Criminal damage. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £100. Costs £170.

STIRZAKER, Timothy Scott (31), No Fixed Abode. Used threatening words/behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £22.

STITT, Terri, (27), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Assaulted a police officer. Possession of a bladed article in a public place. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. 40 hours unpaid work over 12 months. Costs £170. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

SUTCLIFFE, Spencer Stuart (36), Crimbles Lane, Cockerham. Drove without wearing seatbelt. Fined £100. Costs £30.

TRICKETT, Simon (46), Westbourne Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage x2, breached suspended sentence. £350 compensation. No action taken on breach.

WILLIAMS, Stephen, No Fixed Abode. Breached public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £115.