Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court from July 22-August 2:

BOYD, Paul Jeffrey (35), Springfield, Kirkby Lonsdale. Took a vehicle without consent, failed to stop after an accident that cause damage, failed to report road accident. Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation £1,000, 12 month driving ban.

BRYCE, Stephen Alan, (39), Keswick Court, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £252, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

CARRADICE, Leigh Jame, (32), Off North Road, Carnforth. Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Assault. Fine £162, costs £200.

CARRUTHERS, Daniel Peter, (31), Yarrow Walk, Morecambe. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Possession of Class B drug, Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Community order with alcohol treatment requirement. Fine £60, costs £175. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

COLLINS, Kyle Reece (19), Kingsway, Heysham. Criminal damage. Compensation £200.

CURRIE, Ciaran Joseph, (20), care of Coniston Road, Lancaster. Possession of a bladed article in a public place. 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £207. Scissors to be forfeited and destroyed.

FORSYTH, Kevin John (47), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2, failed to surrender to custody. 12 month conditional discharge, compensation £100.

GOULDING, Richard Leslie (35), Meldon Grange, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, costs £115.

HALLIWELL, Harry (24), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Sum part remitted.

HALSTEAD, Andrew Martin herbert (49), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Obstructed police officer in execution of duty. Fined £40. Costs £115.

HARRISON, Michael John (42), Globe Drive, Morecambe. No insurance, driving while disqualified. Community order with two month curfew. Costs £175, 18 month driving ban.

HARRISON, Phillip, Lee (33), Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster. Assault, criminal damage. Community order with rehabilitation requirement and 40 hours unpaid work. Compensation £60.

HARVEY, Claire (34), Kilnbank Avenue, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HARROP, Collena Jane (31), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Driving whilst disqualified, drink driving, breached suspended sentence. 12 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, fined £120, costs £200, 40 month driving ban.

HENDRY, John (57), Heysham Road, Heysham. Theft. Community order with curfew order for 12 weeks. Compensation £95, costs £185.

HUTCHFIELD, Declan (19), Langley Road, Lancaster. Sent threatening voice and text messages. Fined £80, costs £115.

KENNY, John Michael Anthony, (38), no fixed abode. Breached supervision order. Fine £40.

KINSELLA, Janet Leanne, (58), Barbon Place, Lancaster. Racially aggravated assault. Fine £675, costs £367. MARSHALL, Dean Stuart, (34), Arnside Crescent, Morecambe. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

MARTIN, Sophie Rebecca, (24), St Johns Avenue, Pilling. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

MAYS, Anthony John (44), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Failed to provide specimin of breath. 12 month driving ban, costs £117, fined £80.

MCMAHON, Ryan Thomas, (26), Combermere Grove, Heysham. Driving whilst disqualified. Driving without insurance. Community order with rehabilitation. 200 hours unpaid work over 12 months. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

MILLER, Matthew Thomas Douglas, (21), Beaufort Road, Morecambe. Assault x 2. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £320.

NICHOLSON, Richard (44), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Six month conditional discharge, costs £105.

NICHOLSON, Wayne, (42), Edward Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50. Costs £20.

PODD, Lisa Marie (36), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x3. Compensation £150.

ROWELL, William John Daniel, (31), Haweswater Place, Morecambe. Drug driving x 2. Driving without insurance. Fine £261, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SEKULA, Lukasz Ryszard, (37), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Trespss. Shoplifting x 4. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. 150 hours unpaid work over 12 months. Compensation £641.83, costs £170.

SIECZOWSKA, Kamila (32), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Drink driving, drove with child not wearing seatbelt, no insurance. Three year driving ban, costs £115, fined £120.#

STANFORD, Kasey Jay, (19), Rochester Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £17. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

STEWART, Jamie Paul (29), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Possession of a knife in a public place. 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, costs £207.

THOMPSON, Kieran Martin (28), Norwood Drive, Lancaster. Breached non-molestation order. Given a restraining order. Fined £166. Costs £330.

WILSON, Katrina, (37), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fine £120.

ZIEMIANIN, Rafal, (29), Yorkshire Street, Morecambe. Theft x 2, possession of Class B drug x 2. Fine £120, costs £115. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.