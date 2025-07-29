Lancashire Police on alert after anti-migration protests outside UK 'asylum hotels'

Lancashire Police are ready to respond if violent anti-migration protests were to erupt in our towns and cities this summer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said it is prepared to respond “quickly and effectively” if there was to be a repeat of last summer’s riots in Blackpool.

It comes as the Government tells police forces in the UK to be prepared for further disorder following violent protests in Epping, Essex last week where 12 people were charged in connection with incidents of disorder linked to protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various

Last summer, Blackpool was one of several towns around the UK where riots broke out on the streets following the mass stabbings in Southport which saw Axel Rudakubana, 17, kill three children and injure 10 others.

The Gazette is not aware of any planned protests, but Lancashire Police said dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities. | The Gazette

About 1,000 protestors gathered in Blackpool over the following weekend and a number of arrests were made by scores of baton-wielding police who spent more than six hours trying to quell the trouble.

The Gazette is not aware of any planned protests, but Lancashire Police said dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We want to reassure the communities of Lancashire, if we become aware of planned protests or disorder, we can respond quickly and effectively.

“Appropriate resources will be deployed in response to planned protests or disorder, while dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities.

About 1,000 protestors gathered in Blackpool over the following weekend and a number of arrests were made by scores of baton-wielding police who spent more than six hours trying to quell the trouble | The Gazette

“The policing response to planned protests will balance the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.

“If anyone commits a criminal offence at a protest or undertakes disorder they will be dealt with fairly but firmly and within the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Lancashire we have a strong tradition of community and we will work with residents and partners to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately.”

Police officers detaining a person during an anti-immigration protest in Blackpool in August 2024 | PA

Anti-extremism organisation Hope Not Hate fear the UK could be heading for another summer of rioting and have urged the Government to take action to prevent a repeat of last year’s violence on our streets.

Nick Lowles, CEO at Hope Not Hate said: "Sadly, we fear that we could be heading for another long, hot summer of community and racial tensions.

“It’s clear from Epping how an arrest, an allegation or a rumour can quickly take hold, be whipped up and racialised by the far right and result in serious and violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sexual violence and crime impacts all communities and involve perpetrators of all races. The far right’s attempts to pin all crime on immigrations is both disingenuous and dangerous.

“It’s essential that proactive steps are taken to reduce tension and the potential for trouble. We can’t just oppose these protests, politicians need to listen, to understand the concerns of communities and offer practical solutions.

“Fundamentally, we’ve got to give communities hope that their day to day lives are getting better, otherwise we are just driving people in the hands of the far right.”

Parts of Blackpool descended into violent disorder during the riots of August last year|Getty Images | Getty Images

Government minister: “We understand people’s frustrations”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he could understand people’s frustrations at hotels being used to house asylum seekers but insisted that number had come down from around 400 hotels to “just over 200”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was worried about unrest spreading in the way riots broke out around the country last summer, he told Sky News: “All the Government, all the key agencies, the police, they prepare for all situations.

“So I wouldn’t want you to be talking this up or speculating in a way which is unhelpful. Of course, the state prepares for all situations.

“But I think what we’ve got to talk about is: why are people unhappy with, say, the asylum system? Are they reasonable? Are they upset for legitimate reasons? Yes, we share those as a government. That is why we are sorting it out.

“And I understand the frustrations people have, but ultimately, you solve those frustrations and solve the problem by fixing and getting a grip of the core issue, which is what we’re doing.”