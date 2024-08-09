Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A further 10 people have been arrested and five charged after riots in Blackpool over the last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charged

John Robinson, 31, of Quebec Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder, assault of an emergency worker, racially aggravated criminal damage and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, has been further charged with violent disorder.

Karl Thompson, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Daniel Benson, 19, of Benson Road, Blackpool, has been charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence and possession of a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

A 15-year-old boy from Fulwood, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested for his alleged role in disorder in Preston. He is charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

A further 10 people have been arrested and five charged after riots in Blackpool over the last week | Gazette

Arrested

An 18-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. She has since been released – no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of section 5, public order. He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue. He was arrested in Preston.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Blackpool on suspicion of violent disorder and is currently in custody.

A 17-year-old girl from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police have also arrested a West Lancs man suspected of taking to social media to encourage others to take part in rioting.

The 39-year-old from Rufford near Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging/assisting the commission of an indictable offence(s) believing one or more will be committed. He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in violent disorder himself in Southport on July 30.

The scenes in Blackpool at the weekend | @farishphotos | @farishphotos

More arrests to come, say police

Det. Ch. Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “These charges and arrests show just how seriously we are taking reports of disorder in Lancashire. It is not, and never will be acceptable in our county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigations are ongoing, and more arrests will be made. We will not tolerate this behaviour, and we will identify you, find you and bring you to justice if you are responsible for these crimes.

“We are continuing to appeal for information, and are asking that if you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, to please contact us.

“The safety of the public in these situations is paramount, and our main priority. We will continue to police in a way that puts our communities at the heart of everything we do.”