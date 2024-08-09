Riots update as Lancashire Police arrest another 10 people with 5 charged after Blackpool disorder
Charged
John Robinson, 31, of Quebec Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder, assault of an emergency worker, racially aggravated criminal damage and criminal damage.
Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, has been further charged with violent disorder.
Karl Thompson, 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Daniel Benson, 19, of Benson Road, Blackpool, has been charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence and possession of a bladed article.
All four will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.
A 15-year-old boy from Fulwood, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested for his alleged role in disorder in Preston. He is charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.
Arrested
An 18-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. She has since been released – no further action.
A 17-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of section 5, public order. He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue. He was arrested in Preston.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Blackpool on suspicion of violent disorder and is currently in custody.
A 17-year-old girl from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is currently in custody.
Merseyside Police have also arrested a West Lancs man suspected of taking to social media to encourage others to take part in rioting.
The 39-year-old from Rufford near Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging/assisting the commission of an indictable offence(s) believing one or more will be committed. He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in violent disorder himself in Southport on July 30.
More arrests to come, say police
Det. Ch. Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “These charges and arrests show just how seriously we are taking reports of disorder in Lancashire. It is not, and never will be acceptable in our county.
“Our investigations are ongoing, and more arrests will be made. We will not tolerate this behaviour, and we will identify you, find you and bring you to justice if you are responsible for these crimes.
“We are continuing to appeal for information, and are asking that if you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, to please contact us.
“The safety of the public in these situations is paramount, and our main priority. We will continue to police in a way that puts our communities at the heart of everything we do.”