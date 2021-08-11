Lancaster woman denies failing to get treatment for dog's broken leg
A woman is being prosecuted over allegations no vet treatment was sought for a dog that had suffered a broken leg and ribs.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 7:44 am
Pet owner Tara Freda McMenamin, 34, of Crossgill Place, Lancaster, denies a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
It is alleged between March 22 and 28 last year she failed to provide vet attention to Cleo, an American bulldog, which had suffered injuries.
Her trial at Preston Magistrates' Court has been adjourned.
