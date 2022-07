Police raided an address in Sycamore Grove, Lancaster, on Tuesday, July 19, which resulted in Emily Coulton, 42, being arrested.

She was charged with four offences of possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, and two offences of money laundering.

Coulton appeared before Blackpool Magistrates Court on July 20 and pleaded guilty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided a house in Lancaster and arrested a woman on suspicion of drug dealing and money laundering offences.