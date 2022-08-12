Lancaster woman, 34, arrested for money laundering after £60k found in car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kia Niro was stopped by Lancashire Police’s TacOps department in Dunkirk Avenue after leaving the M6 just after 2pm.

A search of the vehicle recovered a carrier bag containing the large quantity of cash.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman from Lancaster on suspicion of money laundering.

She was interviewed and later released under investigation.