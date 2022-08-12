Lancaster woman, 34, arrested for money laundering after £60k found in car

The Kia Niro was stopped by Lancashire Police’s TacOps department in Dunkirk Avenue after leaving the M6 just after 2pm.
A search of the vehicle recovered a carrier bag containing the large quantity of cash.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman from Lancaster on suspicion of money laundering.
She was interviewed and later released under investigation.
Further enquiries are being carried out by the Economic Crime Unit.