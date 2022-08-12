Lancaster woman, 34, arrested for money laundering after £60k found in car

Around £60,000 cash was seized after officers searched a car in Carnforth on Thursday.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 12th August 2022

The Kia Niro was stopped by Lancashire Police’s TacOps department in Dunkirk Avenue after leaving the M6 just after 2pm.

A search of the vehicle recovered a carrier bag containing the large quantity of cash.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman from Lancaster on suspicion of money laundering.

She was interviewed and later released under investigation.

Further enquiries are being carried out by the Economic Crime Unit.