Lancaster van driver stopped for using mobile phone was listening to WhatsApp voice note
A motorist stopped by police for using his mobile phone admitted he was listening to a voice note.
By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Lancashire Road Police stopped the driver of the Renault Kangoo in King Street, Lancaster, after spotting him using his phone while driving.
A traffic offence report was issued and it is expected that the motorist will receive six penalty points on his licence as well as a £200 fine.
Police said the van driver told them he was listening to a WhatsApp voice note.