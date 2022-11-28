News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancaster van driver stopped for using mobile phone was listening to WhatsApp voice note

A motorist stopped by police for using his mobile phone admitted he was listening to a voice note.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Lancashire Road Police stopped the driver of the Renault Kangoo in King Street, Lancaster, after spotting him using his phone while driving.

A traffic offence report was issued and it is expected that the motorist will receive six penalty points on his licence as well as a £200 fine.

Hide Ad

Police said the van driver told them he was listening to a WhatsApp voice note.

This van was stopped after police spotted the driver using his mobile phone.