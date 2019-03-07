Lancaster stab victim family ‘shock’ over teen attacker’s prison sentence appeal

A Lancaster teenager who repeatedly stabbed another girl in a “cold, callous” attack is appealing her prison sentence.

Anna Dickinson, then 18, of Fern Bank, was sentenced to 32 months in prison in September 2018, after pleading guilty to repeatedly stabbing Lois Henderson in the chest, back and arms in February last year.

Stabbing injuries caused to Lois Henderson

But Lois’ family told the Lancaster Guardian this week that they felt the original sentence was too lenient, and that given the ferocity of the attack, their daughter could easily have been killed.

Preston Crown Court heard that Dickinson carried out the attack at an address in Sycamore Grove in an act of “pure jealousy”, along with Kathryn Stanley, then 19, of Thornton Road, who also received 32 months, and Jordan Gardner, then 18, who was given a 21-month sentence.

Det Con Andy Clitheroe, of Lancaster CID, said at the time that Anna Dickinson was angered by her former partner’s friendship with Lois.

The attack left Lois with a collapsed lung and several deep knife wounds requiring stitches.

Her father, Gary Henderson, said Lois was still having nightmares about the attack, and was shocked to hear about the appeal.

“As far as we’re concerned she’s a knife thug,” he said.

“She’s used a knife to stab Lois in the chest, arms and back.

She received numerous lacerations to her head as they tried to cut her hair off.

“She stabbed her a total of five times and now she thinks the sentence is too long?

“Anyone that carries a knife and uses it should have a much longer sentence.”

The appeal is due to be heard by a judge at the Court of Appeal in London on March 14.